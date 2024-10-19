Ravens Named Potential Destination For Veteran CB
The Baltimore Ravens are in need of some help in their secondary, and a recently released cornerback could represent a viable option for them.
The Carolina Panthers just parted aways with veteran Troy Hill, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels the Ravens would be a fine destination.
"Normally associated with a deep and talented group of defensive backs, Baltimore’s secondary has struggled through the first six games of the season," Latham wrote. "Marlon Humphrey is still great, but Brandon Stephens is nothing special, and first-round pick Nate Wiggins is going through some growing pains as he adjusts to the NFL."
Baltimore's issues with its pass defense in 2024 have been well documented, as the team ranks 31st in the NFL in that category.
It's very uncharacteristic of a Ravens club that is typically dominant in all facets defensively, but due to some injuries and underwhelming play across the board, Baltimore's secondary has struggled.
The Ravens should have numerous options available to them between now and the Nov. 5 trade deadline, but Hill is now a free agent who would not cost them any draft capital.
Hill logged 32 tackles and a pass defended in six games with the Panthers this season. Last year, he registered 48 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, six passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
The 33-year-old is definitely well-traveled, as he has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams (on two separate occasions) and Cleveland Browns.
Hill is not an elite corner by any stretch of the imagination, but he could certainly serve as a viable depth piece for a Ravens squad that obviously needs some assistance in its defensive backfield.
We'll see if Baltimore makes a move to address this issue in the coming weeks.
