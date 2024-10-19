Ravens Add All-Pro WR In Bold Trade Proposal
The Baltimore Ravens are in obvious need of depth at wide receiver, and while they struck out on Davante Adams, there are still plenty of other options for them to explore.
One such possibility is Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.
Andrew Buller-Russ of LAFB has dubbed the Ravens as a potential trade destination for Kupp and has even concocted his own proposal. In the trade package, Baltimore would send linebacker David Ojabo and a fourth-round draft pick to the Rams for the 31-year-old receiver.
"In this Kupp trade, we see the Rams get a decent draft pick in exchange while also taking a flier on the 45th overall pick from 2022," Buller-Russ wrote. "Ojabo slipped in the draft because it was known that he’d miss most of his rookie season with a torn Achilles. He’s played in just 11 games since, but the 6-foot-4, 252-pound edge rusher could still have a high ceiling."
Injuries have limited Kupp to just two games thus far in 2024. He's been productive when on the field, logging 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Kupp has been riddled by injuries the last three seasons, as he has played in a grand total of 23 contests since 2022.
However, when healthy, he is still very impressive, as evidenced by the fact that he caught 59 passes for 737 yards and five scores in just 12 games last year.
Kupp has spent his entire NFL career in Los Angeles since breaking into the league as a third-round pick back in 2017. His best campaign came in 2021, when he nearly set a single-season record with 1,947 receiving yards. He also won the receiving triple crown that year, as he led the NFL in yards, receptions (145) and touchdowns (16).
The Eastern Washington product made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection that year.
He hasn't been nearly as productive since, but he would still represent a great addition to a Ravens receiving corps that could use some help behind Zay Flowers.
