Ravens Predicted to Make Trade With Bills
Like the rest of the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft. In terms of what the Ravens could plan to do with the 27th overall pick, defensive back or edge rusher feel like the safest bets on the position of the future pick. However, NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter predicts the ravens will trade the pick to the Buffalo Bills.
"Buffalo could really use a downfield playmaker in this draft, so either Golden or Texas teammate Isaiah Bond be on its radar," Reuter writes. "The Bills swap a fourth-round selection for a sixth-round pick to move up three spots."
The Ravens get a fourth-round pick to move down just a few spots, and with the No. 30 pick they received from Buffalo, Baltimore selects Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
"History repeats itself," Reuter writes. "The Ravens select Starks despite his mediocre pre-draft athleticism tests, just like they did with Kyle Hamilton three years ago."
Putting Starks alongside Kyle Hamilton would give the Ravens one of the potential top safety tandems in the NFL, should Starks live up to his potential. He is one of the more balanced and multi-tooled players in this class. While Starks is smart in pass coverage, he is also arguably the top run-stopping safety in the Nation and earned an 85.6 run defense grade, per PFF. The Second-Team All-American had a career-high 62 tackles in 2024 and lined up all over the defense.
Not only did Starks spend a lot of time at his safety position, he also notched 215 snaps in the box and 271 snaps lined up in the slot. He is a versatile weapon that can be moved all over the defense, similar to his potential counterpoint Kyle Hamilton. It would make sense why the Ravens would love Starks, and trading back while still getting him would earn them a high grade once the night is over.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!