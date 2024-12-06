Ravens Pressed to Make Big-Time Defensive Splash
The Baltimore Ravens have looked the part of a potential Super Bowl contender this season. However, there are still some major question marks surrounding the team.
One of those question marks comes in the secondary.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season thus far, the Ravens' secondary has shown flashes of big potential. They simply have not been consistent. Baltimore also isn't very deep in the secondary.
Bringing in some extra talent and depth would be a wise decision if they can find the right piece.
With that being said, there is a player that the Ravens are being named a potential suitor to sign.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Baltimore could be a destination for free agent cornerback Xavien Howard. The former Miami Dolphins' defensive back recently visited with the Dallas Cowboys.
"The secondary is the main ingredient this team needs to fix but Harbaugh made a few changes like trading for cornerback Tre’Davious White and elevating Ar’Darius Washington," Palacios wrote. "Kyle Hamilton is dealing with concussion issues and Brandon Stephens isn’t playing his best ball so this leaves veteran Marlon Humphrey making up for their mistakes. White has yet to get a full-time role as they plan on expanding his role but it’s not enough for the long haul of this pass defense. Howard might not be the same superstar but he would be a significant upgrade over Stephens since guys like Nate Wiggins are going through growing pains."
Focusing on adding to the defense should be the main priority. Offensively, the Ravens are stacked and one of the most talented teams in the NFL.
Howard has been a star throughout a good portion of his career. Over the last two years, he has not played up to that level.
During the 2023 season with the Dolphins, Howard ended up playing in 13 games. He totaled 45 tackles to go along with an interception and 12 defended passes.
Even though he may not be the sticky in coverage playmaking cornerback that he once was, Howard could still be quality depth. Baltimore should absolutely look into this option.
