Ravens Should Pursue Trade For Overlooked WR
The Baltimore Ravens probably aren't going to land Davante Adams, but there should be a plethora of other wide receiver options available for the team between now and the NFL trade deadline.
One potential option could be Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently put together a short list of potential trade candidates for the coming weeks, and Kirk's name surfaced.
"It seems unlikely the Jacksonville Jaguars would unload arguably their most reliable wideout at a time Trevor Lawrence and Co. are working to overturn an ugly 0-4 -- now 1-4 -- start. Then again, Kirk costs a lot, and Brian Thomas Jr. is bursting onto the scene," Benjamin wrote. "Might they prefer to reallocate resources, if another team comes calling with an offer? He could be a prime candidate to take up slot duties elsewhere."
As Benjamin notes, the Jaguars have gotten off to a horrendous start, and they have a receiving corps that also includes Thomas and free-agent addition Gabe Davis.
Could Jacksonville try to shed Kirk's salary by moving him for some draft capital?
If the Jags do, in fact, place Kirk on the block, the receiver-needy Ravens should be calling.
Kirk is a slot receiver, so paying him $18 million average annual value does seem like a lot, especially when you consider that he played just 12 games last season due to injury.
But Baltimore could really stand to add another pass-catcher alongside of Zay Flowers, as Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor simply aren't cutting it.
Kirk has logged 21 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown this season and is three years removed from a 1,000-yard campaign. He may very well have hit the 1,000-yard mark last year as well had he remained healthy, as he finished with 787 yards.
It became very evident in the AFC Championship Game last winter that Lamar Jackson needs more targets. Yes, the run game with Derrick Henry is nice, but in the playoffs, the Ravens really need some more options through the air.
If Kirk becomes available, Baltimore should place a call to Jacksonville.
