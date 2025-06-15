Ravens Legends Attend Scouting Crash Course
Like pretty much every sports franchise, the Baltimore Ravens engage their legends and alumni through a variety of fun programs. Their latest program, however, is a first for not only them, but possibly any NFL team.
This week, the Ravens invited 21 of their former players to attend a virtual Legends Scout School, essentially a crash course in what it takes to succeed in an NFL front office. After putting on their bodies on the line for so long, getting to look at football from a different perspective was an enlightening experience.
"It was great. It was a lot more information that taught me about the stuff you kind of assume but don't really know," said cornerback Jimmy Smith, who played all 11 seasons with the Ravens and played a key role in Super Bowl XLVII. "The amount of work they actually put in is crazy. He said they only get three weeks off. I was like, 'That's less than football!' That's exactly what I expected from the Ravens. No stone is left unturned.
"I want to be connected to the Ravens and football in some way. Coaching seems like a lot of time, but it seems like scouting is just as much. They gave us an in-depth look at what you'll be doing, how it's done, the type of job you'd be doing, the workload. I thought it was a great idea."
The players began the program with a general overview of a player personnel assistant, followed by a look at the college and pro scouting processes and salary cap management. Various front office executives hosted each section of the program.
Marcus Smith (no relation), who played wide receiver for Baltimore from 2008-10, already had an interst in scouting, even taking part in the 2024 Senior Bowl Scouting School. So to see his former team foster that interest, it meant a lot to him.
"The best part about it was it gave you a little bit more direction on how scouting actually works, your schedule, and what you should expect starting out," he said. "Honestly, I loved it. I wish it was longer, to be honest. In two hours, it could have went on for eight."
