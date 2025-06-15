Ravens Rookie Must Prove Himself
The Baltimore Ravens selected Mike Green out of Marshall with their second-round pick in the NFL Draft this past April.
Green was seen as a first-round pick by many draft analysts, but issues with off-field concerns prompted a slide into Day 2 of the draft.
The Ravens stopped his fall with the No. 59 overall pick, but now he has to prove teams that passed on him why they made a mistake.
"Green was consistently mocked among the first round leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but slipped to Day 2," CBS Sports contributor Josh Edwards wrote.
"There were reasons for his Friday availability, but the reality is that the Marshall product expected to be gone much sooner. He should carry that chip on his shoulder for the rest of his career. Baltimore needs immediate production among its pass rushers and Green certainly has the talent to flash that potential in minicamp."
Green had a monster final season at Marshall, leading all of college football with 17.0 sacks. He only had 5.5 sacks combined in his first two seasons in college, so things really began to click for him in 2024.
It remains to be seen if Green will be able to keep up that kind of production in the NFL. He should have a chance to earn a decent amount of playing time soon with the Ravens, perhaps as early as his rookie season.
If Green is able to be the first-round talent that many viewed him as in the pre-draft process, it could be the exact boost the Ravens need to get over the hump in the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl.
Green is expected to report to Ravens training camp in late July.
