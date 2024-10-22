Ravens WR Has Career Day vs. Buccaneers
For years now, Baltimore Ravens have been waiting for Rashod Bateman to breakout.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman has struggled over his first three seasons due to injuries and other factors. In that time, he caught just 93 passes for 1,167 yards and four touchdowns, far from the production the Ravens hoped for from a first-rounder. Due to that underwhelming production, many talking heads began to call him a bust and question his chemistry with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Well, Bateman's certainly quieting the critics now. In Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 24-year-old turned in the best performance of his career with four receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. His highlights included a 59-yard gain in the second quarter and a 49--yard touchdown on a perfectly-placed bomb by Jackson in the third.
After the game, Bateman couldn't help but feel good about his progress this season.
"It definitely felt good," Bateman told reporters. "The media said that me and Lamar [Jackson] don't have a connection, but we do, and we showed it tonight. I think we're doing a good job of showing it this season, with a lot of work put in that goes into that. Shoutout to Lamar for delivering the ball. [I] appreciate you [No.] 8."
Through seven games this season, Bateman has 21 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He's already surpassed his career-high in touchdowns, and he's on pace to shatter his career-high for receptions and yards before too long.
Even when he wasn't getting the targets he may have wanted, Bateman believed he could make magic happen with the ball in his hands.
"I'm not going to speak on that, because I didn't speak on it before," Bateman said. "That was something that was created about me. I know what I can do. I've shown what I can do, so I'm not going to sit here and keep defending myself. I'm just going to keep going out and playing ball, day in and day out, and I'm just going to let the media talk and do what they do best – create a story."
Bateman may be a late bloomer, but the important part is he's here now and a strong asset in the passing game.
