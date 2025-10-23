Ravens WR Named Candidate For Trade Deadline Deal
Every Baltimore Ravens fan is hoping that the team will be active to help add some key pieces to the roster after a sluggish 1-5 start to the season.
Positions of interest have included adding another edge rusher or an interior offensive lineman. There seem to be indications that the team will not be active buyers in the trade market, but rather focus on getting rid of pieces on their roster.
Two active names have been brought up as candidates: tight end Mark Andrews and running back Keaton Mitchell. Andrews has been a popular name as one of the top trade targets in the NFL, with the Ravens getting a good shot at collecting back solid draft picks from him. Mitchell has been banged up and hasn't been featured in the running game nearly as much this year.
One other name has been brought up that could be an interesting piece of the Ravens leaving.
Could the Ravens trade one of their top receivers on the team?
ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler compiled a list of the top 25 trade candidates in the NFL for the trade deadline. Andrews came in at number six, unsurprisingly.
Two other Ravens were mentioned as honorable mentions. One of them was Mitchell. The other, though, was wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
It has been a relatively quiet season for Bateman, who is coming off a 756-yard and nine-touchdown season, both of which were career-highs. Instead, Bateman has only caught 11 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in six games.
A significant contributing factor is that Lamar Jackson has been hurt and out, making the passing game inconsistent. Another problem is that DeAndre Hopkins' arrival in Baltimore this season has taken targets away from Bateman.
In the Week 5 match against the Houston Texans, Bateman had a bad moment in the fourth quarter when it looked like he slowed up on a route that ended up being intercepted. He denied doing it, but it put a sour taste in the mouths of Ravens fans.
If Baltimore were able to get a trade done for Bateman, they would most likely get a Day 3 draft pick for him. His lack of production in 2025 might make it hard to get anything higher than that.
It's worth the Ravens at least taking some calls to see what they can get out of the young receiver, but they might be better off observing how Bateman performs when Jackson is back in the lineup to determine if he is worth keeping.
