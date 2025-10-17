Ravens' Star Named Likeliest TE Trade Candidate
The NFL trade deadline continues approaching, now sitting mere weeks away after every team's gotten a clean look at what they're working with through the regular season's first month and a half.
Few teams have already expressed their willingness to get active in trade talks like the Baltimore Ravens already have, swinging a sizable transaction after subjecting themselves to only five games of their disappointing on-field product. They moved Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in looking to implement more defensive playmakers, adding veteran safety Alohi Gilman, and they're likely far from done shopping around as they attempt to save the season.
Oweh was never a star, a rotational edge rusher who never quite manifested to pay off the first round draft capital that the organization spent to draft him, but he's far from the best asset that the team's willing to part ways with. Mark Andrews has persisted as one of the marquee tight ends of the decade, with the Ravens' in-flux status suddenly indicating that he, too, may be on the way out.
2025 has not been kind to the veteran, who'd long-asserted himself as a franchise cornerstone before he looked to have conquered last season's slow start. Alas, his career-high 11 receiving touchdowns were quickly forgotten when he let the Ravens' chances of advancing past last season's divisional round of the playoffs slip through his fingers, sending him spiraling into an uneasy offseason of trade speculation.
Those theories have returned in full form this regular season, with Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury suddenly taking away from the aging tight end's impact as a reliable pass-catcher. Their future as a playoff team seems hazy, as does his security in Baltimore.
"The Ravens aren't sellers yet, but they could be with another loss over the next few weeks," Jeff Kerr wrote. "Lamar Jackson's top target over the past few seasons could be on the move, as the 30-year-old Andrews is in the final year of his contract and the Ravens have Isaiah Likely at tight end moving forward.
"A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Andrews is having his worst season with just 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps a chance of scenery would help Andrews as he heads into free agency this offseason."
Andrews is a respected enough name to attract some real trade attraction, even with a career-low 29 yards per game on a slipping 3.5 receptions per contest. The tight end remains as prioritized of a position as ever as additional blockers and receiving options, and anyone with star upside can still sustain as a commodity.
He's had to deal with a lot of fan unease through his wild seven and a half seasons in a Ravens uniform, with Jackson's injury and flattened playoff odds only further adding to the desire for that season-correcting move that in-house voices continue clarifying the need for.
