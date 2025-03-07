Raven Country

Three Free Agents Ravens Must Sign

The Baltimore Ravens must approach these three names.

Kevin Sinclair

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) blocks Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) at the line of scrimmage against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
It’s difficult to gauge the Baltimore Ravens in free agency right now given the uncertainty around what the needs will be on the offensive line. Will Ronnie Stanley return? How about Petrick Mekari?

Hypothetically, if both slipped away from the Ravens, restocking the offensive line will be a challenge. On the bright side, that chore could be spread across free agency and an NFL Draft in which the Ravens have two picks in the fourth round, two in the fifth round, and three sixth-round picks.

Surely, there will plenty of room for maneuvering in April, if necessary, given the four extra selections in Eric DeCosta's front pocket.

There are more needs, of course. But let’s get into it. 

Here are three free agents that would greatly benefit the Ravens. 

Dan Moore Jr.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) prepares to block at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Again, Baltimore could end up re-signing Ronnie Stanley. But we need to consider the hypothetical replacement of the 2019 All Pro. 

If the Ravens need a tackle, looking at the top players, it’s important to weigh longevity and health. The left tackle position is crucial. A poor decision here could seriously impact the Baltimore offense. That’s why you err on the side of caution.

Is Dan Moore Jr. an elite, supestar tackle?

No. Not yet, anyway. 

Is Dan Moore Jr. a young, solid, and safe choice who can play quality football and solidify the left tackle position without recurring injury concerns? 

Yes. He's all of those things.

In a world where, hypothetically, the Patriots spend big to land Stanley, Moore Jr. is far younger at 26 versus the other top free agent tackles like Kelvin Beachum (36), Tyron Smith (34), Dan Skipper (30), and Cam Robinson (29).

Robinson is the youngest of that quartet, but he has a fair amount of injury troubles under his belt. 

Moore Jr. has started 66 starts over four seasons in Pittsburgh after starting 36 consecutive games at tackle in College Station. He’s not Ronnie Stanley but you can sleep safe and sound peacefully at night with the young lineman a steady hand through his college and NFL careers.

Tre'Veon Moehrig

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) tries to break free from the grasp of Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s true that Tre’von Moehrig may play his best football closer to the line of scrimmage while adding a free safety may best suit Baltimore’s needs. However, here’s why Moehrig is still an ideal choice here. 

First, there aren’t many safeties who shine brighter as a free safety over their strong safety strengths available right now. However, whichever way you categorize Moehrig, a former early-second-round pick (#43), he’s fairly versatile at the position, and most importantly, there are signs that he may be reaching the top of his game. 

Moehrig tallied 55 total tackles in each of his first two seasons (2021-22). He rose to 83 takedowns in 2023, and then put together a whopping 103 total tackles last season, along with a sack, two forced fumbles, and a career-high 10 pass breakups. He’s put together five interceptions over the last two seasons. 

Kyle Hamilton (23-years old) paired with Moehrig (25) could be one heck of a duo roaming the back end in Baltimore.

Darius Slayton

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ravens are fixed fairly well at receiver with Zay Flowers (74 catches, 1,054 yards, 4 TD) and Rashod Bateman (45 catches, 756 yards, 9 TD) leading the way. 

However, Baltimore would be served well with more depth and a consistent, well-rounded pass-catcher, a very capable No. 3 to put together mid-range production. 

Enter Darius Slayton

He wouldn’t break the bank, which is important at a position with a moderate need. He’s 28-years old. And again, the consistency with Slayton is key here. His production hasn’t fluctuated much over his six seasons, averaging roughly 650 receiving yards per year with four seasons of 724 yards or more. 

Similar to Moore Jr., this is another low-risk, safe option that should produce the desired results. 

