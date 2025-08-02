Ravens Re-Sign Veteran DE
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed veteran defensive end Brent Urban, the team announced Saturday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Urban, 34, has spent eight of his 11 NFL seasons (including his rookie season when he didn't play due to injury) with the Ravens across two separate stints. He has signed with the team late in the offseason before, and sometimes even been released during the final round of roster cuts only to sign again. So, when reports emerged earlier this week that the Ravens were working him out, this result seemed inevitable.
A 2014 fourth-round pick out of Virginia, Urban has been a solid rotational piece for the Ravens' defensive front. Last season, he accounted for 20 total tackles and two pass breakups while only playing 23 percent of possible defensive snaps. Unfortunately, he missed four games due to injury, which has been a trend throughout his career.
Now that he's back in the fold, Urban should provide good depth for a defensive line that looks a bit different now compared to last season. Nose tackle Michael Pierce retired earlier this offseason, but the Ravens replaced him with veteran John Jenkins and added a smaller lineman in sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles.
Due to him signing so late, Urban has unfortunately missed all of OTAs and minicamp, as well as a good chunk of training camp. As such, he'll need to get back up to speed in just a few short weeks.
