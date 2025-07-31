Ravens Considering Reunion with Team Favorite
The Baltimore Ravens are still considering adding more depth to their defensive line and they could do so with a very familiar face.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are hosting veteran defensive end Brent Urban in the upcoming days.
Urban, 34, has served two stints in Baltimore, most recently from 2022-24. During that span, he recorded 63 tackles, four sacks, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed as a rotational piece.
His first stint with the Ravens was from 2014-18 when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Urban quickly became a team favorite and could prove to be exactly what Baltimore is looking for in 2025.
Urban's best football is behind him, but he has still proven the ability to eat up space on the defensive line and passing lanes with his hands. He has also provided on special teams for field goal blocks.
The Ravens already have Nnamdi Madubuike, Broderick Jones, C.J. Ravenell and rookie Aeneas Peebles on the defensive line, but Urban's experience is unmatched.
Given the team's familiarity with Urban, it's safe to assume he will be a member of the Ravens sooner rather than later.
Urban has 170 tackles, 10 sacks, one fumble recovery and 16 passes defensed in his 11-year NFL career.
