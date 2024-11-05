Ravens RB Nearing Return
An already dangerous Baltimore Ravens offense might add another dangerous piece in the near future.
Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell had his 21-day practice window opened on Oct. 23 as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered on Dec. 17. Mitchell will have to be on Baltimore's 53-man roster by Nov. 13 to play this season.
With the Ravens set to make a quick turnaround on Thursday to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North clash, head coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell's return will ultimately come down to where he's at physically. Harbaugh also wouldn't rule out the second-year running back potentially making his 2024 debut against Cincinnati.
Mitchell was a full participant in a walkthrough practice on Monday..
"Those things are all a part of it, but with Keaton [Mitchell], it's going to be more about him being ready," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "We'll make the roster spot work for Keaton when he's ready to go and can compete and protect himself and all those different things. I promise you – he'll definitely be out there."
"There's a chance. There's always a chance."
Mitchell was dynamic as a rookie for Baltimore in 2023. amassing 47 carries for 396 rushing yards and two touchdowns and he caught nine passes for 93 yards. He also saw his playing time increase to playing as the season progressed, though, playing time might be tougher to come by for Mitchell with the addition of Derrick Henry.
Henry has run for a league-leading 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Fellow running back Justice Hill has primarily been the receiving back, tallying 25 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore leads the NFL with an average of 191.9 rushing yards per game.
No team can have too many weapons, and if Mitchell returns to form and earns consistent playing time, he could be poised to build on the success he had in 2023 and make a potent Baltimore offense even more dangerous.
The Ravens (6-3) face the Bengals (4-5) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
