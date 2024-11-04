Ravens Take Advantage of Steelers Bye Week
It's hard to think of a better bounce-back performance than the one the Baltimore Ravens just had.
After a humbling division loss the week prior, the Ravens seemingly took out their frustrations on the Denver Broncos in a 41-10 blowout win in front of the home crowd. Lamar Jackson and co. were excellent once again on offense, but the defense, which has struggled throughout the entire season to this point, was arguably even more impressive in its best showing thus far. It was an absolute clinic that shows just how dangerous this team is at full strength.
After a performance like that, best believe the rest of the AFC North took notice. Especially the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, who got to sat back and enjoy their bye week. On the other hand, the two Ohio-based teams played on opposite sides of the state, so how were their Sundays?
Starting with the Cleveland Browns, who failed to follow up last week's upset over Baltimore and fell 27-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Jameis Winston, who tore the Ravens' secondary apart last week, completed 26 of 46 passes for 235 yards, one late touchdown and three interceptions while also taking six sacks. Myles Garrett had his best game of the season, though, notching three sacks and five quarterback hits.
For Los Angeles, Justin Herbet completed 18 of 27 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, though he too was sacked six times. Former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins also had a solid day, rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Then on the other side of Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals poured it on in a 41-24 trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders. Joe Burrow was nearly flawless, completing 27 of 39 passes for 251 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions. Yet it wasn't Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins (who didn't play) dominating on the receiving end, but rather tight end Mike Gesicki, who had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
For Las Vegas, which upset Baltimore back in Week 2, the season continues to unravel. Gardner Minshew was benched again, and after the game, the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and two other offensive assistants.
Of course, Thursday's game between the Ravens and Bengals looms very large. In the previous meeting back in Week 5, Baltimore miraculously escaped Cincinnati with a 41-38 overtime win. This time around, both teams feel like they have something to prove.
As it stands now, Pittsburgh leads the division at 6-2, followed by Baltimore at 6-3, Cincinnati at 4-5 and Cleveland at 2-7. There's still a lot of divisional football left to be played, though, so buckle up.
