Ravens' Preseason Schedule Features Two NFC East Foes
The regular-season schedule understandably took up most, if not all, of the headlines during Wednesday's schedule reveal, but the NFL also unveiled each team's preseason slates. In the past, the league waited until a later date to unveil preseason schedules, but seems to have changed its tune this year.
The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 preseason schedule will look mostly familiar, but also somewhat different.
First on the docket is Baltimore's lone home game of the preseason, which comes against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 7. The Ravens and Colts aren't the most-common preseason opponents, but they have played a few times in the past. The last preseason meeting came in 2018 in Indianapolis, which the Ravens won 20-19 over Baltimore's former team.
Then comes by far the Ravens' longest road trip of the preseason, a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 16. Considering they're over 1,000 miles apart, these two teams don't meet often in the preseason, with the previous meeting coming in 2014 - a 37-30 road win for Baltimore. They were scheduled to meet in 2020, but the pandemic cancelled all preseason games that year.
Baltimore defeated Dallas 28-25 in Week 3 last season, holding off a furious Dallas comeback to earn its first win of the year.
Finally is another road game, though the Ravens won't have to travel far as they face the Washington Commanders. These two teams are obviously next-door neighbors, so they play each other in the preseason pretty much every year, with some exceptions if they play in the preseason.
The Ravens defeated their Chesapeake Bay rivals 30-23 in Week 6 last season.
The Ravens' 24-game preseason winning streak is now long behind them, and they've actually lost four of the past five preseason games since the streak came to an end in 2023. They also haven't played their starters in the preseason for years now - Lamar Jackson's last preseason action came in 2021 - and it seems unlikely that will change this year.
Still, it's valuable experience for many of their younger players ahead of what will be a grueling regular season.
