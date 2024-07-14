Lamar Jackson, J.J. Watt Share Thoughts After Ravens Star's Death
Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion and kick return star Jacoby Jones has passed away at the age of 40, according to multiple reports. The Super Bowl 47 hero died in his sleep, with the cause of death being unknown at the time of the reports.
Jones started his career in Houston, playing his first five seasons with the Texans. After leaving, he ended up in Baltimore, where he became a household name for Ravens fans and many across the NFL. During his time with the team, he won a Super Bowl, earn his only Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection, and as well as leading the NFL in return touchdowns and longes return twice (2012 and 2014).
Following the news of his death, many across the NFL sent their thoughts and stories of Jones and his impact on and off the field.
"My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world," former teammate Torrey Smith wrote on X. "You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!
"Love you bro!"
Smith and Jones played together all three of the years Jones was in Baltimore. At one point, they're were the team's top two receivers.
"Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face," former Houston Texans teammate J.J. Watt wrote on X.
"Gone far, far too soon"
"RIP LEGEND," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wrote.
Jones's death is still a developing story that Ravens OnSI will provide updates to as more information becomes available. Our entire team sends their condolences to Jones's family and loved ones.
