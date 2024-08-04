Ravens Reveal First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed a day off from training camp on Sunday, but it was still an important day as the team's PR staff unveiled its first depth chart.
Granted, this is an unofficial depth chart based on observations at training camp. However, most of it lines up with what's been said and reported, so it's probably the best idea of the roster we've gotten yet.
As expected, much of the focus on offense lies on the offensive line. First, Daniel Faalele has indeed unseated. Ben Cleveland for the starting right guard job. Cleveland appeared to be the favorite for the role earlier in the offseason, but Faalele has reportedly been far better at training camp and has now gained the lead in the competition.
Second, and perhaps more surpisingly, the versatile Patrick Mekari is listed as the starting right tackle over rookie Roger Rosengarten, a second-round pick out of Washington. It makes sense considering Mekari has handled the bulk of first-team reps, but he's usually more of a chess piece that the Ravens can move anywhere up front, while Rosengarten is a dedicated right tackle.
That said, Mekari has made the most of his chance, and could be a full-time starter for the first time in his career.
"It's been good to stack days, focus on one position and get better every day," Mekari told reporters Thursday. "[I'm] seeing what I need to work on and just continuing to improve; it's been good."
The defense features what pretty much everyone expected to be the starting lineup, with the likes of defensive tackle Travis Jones, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and inside linebacker Trenton Simpson replacing those who left over the offseason. The biggest surprise comes at cornerback, where Jalyn Amour-Davis is listed as a second-stringer ahead of first-round rookie Nate Wiggins.
Wiggins, the youngest player on the roster at just 20 years old, has reportedly been performing very well at camp, so it's a bit surprising to see him listed behind a player with one career start in two seasons. Perhaps it's just a case of the Ravens wanting Wiggins to get some more experience before thrusting him into a major role.
Baltimore begins its preseason slate with a home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, which could cause a big shakeup on the depth chart or reinforce what is already known.
