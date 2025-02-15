Ravens Star Named Top 5 Free Agent
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing themselves to say goodbye to one of the best players on the roster.
Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is set to become a free agent this offseason after nine years with the organization. After being chosen as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Stanley has emerged as one of the best offensive tackles in the league, and he's been protecting MVP Lamar Jackson's blindside for most of that time.
Stanley's work keeping Jackson upright has named him the No. 5 free agent in the league by CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco.
"Injuries have been a problem for Ronnie Stanley in his career, but he played a full season in 2024. Was that because of the pending free agency? He is 31, so age is starting to be a factor. But he is a good pass protector at left tackle, which brings value on the market," Prisco writes.
Stanley is considered to be the best offensive tackle on the market this spring, which means teams will be ready to open their pocketbooks for him. This makes the Ravens unlikely to sign him given how much money they already have invested in the roster.
Teams with lots of cap space like the New England Patriots are considered to be the favorites in the Stanley sweepstakes because they can simply offer more than others.
The Ravens could hypothetically use the franchise tag on Stanley, but that would just kick the rock down the road a little further and cost Baltimore about $25 million just for them to keep him. A long-term deal would still come down the line.
The Ravens should already say their goodbyes, because it will be a long shot to keep Stanley on the roster.
