Ravens Star Nominated For Prestigious Award
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith has long been hailed for his stellar play on the field.
Now, he's being recognized for his work off of it.
Smith was the Ravens' nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, one of the game's most prestigious awards. The award recognizes a player's impact and their efforts to help others in their community. Smith was also Baltimore's nominee for the WPMOTY in 2023.
Former offensive lineman Matt Birk won the WPMOTY in 2011 and is the lone Ravens player to win the award.
"I'm extremely grateful to be in this position to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year," Smith to the Ravens' team site. "Playing in Chicago [with the Bears] and just knowing what that name means and the legacy that he brings, to even be associated with him speak volumes."
The Ravens' All-Pro linebacker launched The Roquan Smith Foundation in 2023. His foundation helps families by providing services that include helping with behavioral health. He also created the Roquan Smith Foundation Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to students who are graduating from his alma mater, Macon County High School, in Montezuma, Georgia.
Smith has also been involved in the House of Ruth Maryland, providing supplies like mattresses to help families who have been affected by domestic violence. He also held a back-to-school event to begin the 2024-25 school year at Hamilton Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City, providing books, food, free haircuts and school supplies among other things.
Smith has been one of the game's premier linebackers since entering the league in 2018, as he's a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro. Thus far this season, he leads the Ravens with 121 tackles, which ranks third in the league. He's had over 135 tackles in each of the last three seasons and is on pace to surpass that again this season.
The Ravens acquired Smith from the Chicago Bears during the 2022 season.
