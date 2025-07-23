Ravens Have Surprising Name to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL at drafting and developing players. That seems to be the case once again as one of their late-round rookies is picking up some steam heading into training camp.
Jamison Hensley of ESPN names sixth-round rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester as a player to watch over the next few weeks.
"Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged this offseason that he didn't do a good enough job last year of addressing the return game. That's why Baltimore invested a sixth-round pick on Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, who has the speed to become an impact returner," Hensley wrote. "But if the rookie struggles, especially with ball security, Baltimore could turn to Tylan Wallace or look for a more experienced returner before the start of the season."
Wester is a very intriguing player. He reeled in 74 catches for 931 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns at Colorado last season.
Before transferring to Colorado in 2024, he played for Florida Atlanta University, recording 252 catches for 2,703 yards and 21 touchdowns from 2020-23.
However, Wester will have to earn his way onto the Ravens roster through special teams. Luckily, he has plenty of experience doing just that.
Over the past two years, Wester has returned 23 punts for 386 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown against the Utah Utes. That's exactly the type of production Baltimore is hoping it's getting from him after watching him stand out during the early portions of the summer.
If Wester can have similar success as a returner at the next level, he will then likely be awarded more opportunities to carve out a role for himself on offense.
Wester was named first-team All-AAC, the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team All-American as a punt returner in 2023.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!