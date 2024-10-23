Ravens Connected to New WR Trade
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be in the market for a wide receiver between now and the NFL trade deadline, but their options are gradually thinning.
First, the Ravens struck out on Davante Adams. Then, they watched DeAndre Hopkins get dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs, of all teams.
So, what will Baltimore do before Nov. 5?
Zach Center of Baltimore Beatdown has offered an interesting potential candidate: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
"Another name often linked to Baltimore, Sutton has been in talks to be traded from Denver for multiple years," Center wrote. "Sutton was in talks again early this season but despite the chatter, it seems unlikely for Denver to trade him with Bo Nix keeping the Broncos competitive."
That's just the thing: the Broncos are surprisingly 4-3 and are very much alive in the AFC playoff picture, so the chances of Denver moving Sutton—who is under contract through 2025—seem rather slim at the current juncture.
It also seems hard to envision that changing over the next couple of weeks, especially with the Broncos seeming primed to improve to 5-3 with a Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on tap.
But let's say Denver falls to the Panthers this Sunday and then falls to the Ravens on Nov. 3. That would put the Broncos at 4-5. Would they then consider trading Sutton?
If so, Baltimore would absolutely represent a terrific landing spot.
Sutton may not be the same Pro Bowl receiver he was back in 2019, when he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 1 the following season.
Still, the 29-year-old is a reliable pass-catcher who has logged 21 grabs for 277 yards and a couple of scores in 2024. Last year, he caught 59 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.
