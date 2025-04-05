Ravens Safeties Praised By Analyst
The Baltimore Ravens are home to some of the best players in the NFL on both sides of the football.
While two-time Most Valuable Player award winner Lamar Jackson is the face of the franchise, there are some elite safeties on defense.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame believes that the Ravens have the best safety group in the NFL.
"There aren’t any unbelievable safety duos in the league right now, but there’s one safety who tilts the field more than anybody else. Kyle Hamilton has been dominant throughout his first three NFL seasons, becoming a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro. All told, Hamilton has registered five interceptions and seven sacks along with 250 tackles," Verdarame writes.
"While Ar’Darius Washington isn’t the caliber of player Hamilton is, he acquitted himself well once thrust into the starting role in 2024. Washington started 10 games (while playing all 17) and became a meaningful piece of the secondary, snatching two interceptions and eight passes defensed while totaling 64 tackles."
The Ravens are building their defense with Hamilton as one of the key figures, and that is what makes that secondary successful. Hamilton's ability to come right in and be an immediate contributor has fast-tracked the Ravens back towards being one of the best teams in the AFC and the NFL, making him the main reason why Baltimore has been praised by Verdarame.
The next goal for the Ravens is to sign Hamilton to a long-term contract because he is expected to be one of the best safeties in the NFL for many years to come. The sooner the Ravens can get a new deal with Hamilton, the more likely they are to remain relevant in the contender conversation.
Hamilton has two years left until he becomes a free agent, so the Ravens have time, but sealing the deal as soon as possible is the best path forward for Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!