Report: Ravens To Hold Joint Practices With NFC Foe
The Baltimore Ravens take summer workouts very seriously, as their NFL-record 24-game preseason winning streak that spanned from 2016-23 clearly shows.
As part of that mentality, they've made a habit of scheduling joint practices with their preseason opponents, and it seems they will keep up that tradition in 2025.
JoeBucsFan.com reported Wednesday that the Ravens will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for joint practices in Baltimore this preseason. This would presumably be the Ravens' only home game of the preseason, as well as the Bucs' only road game.
The Ravens rarely play their starters in the preseason - Lamar Jackson hasn't played in the preseason since 2021. However, they do give it their all in joint practices. Head coach John Harbaugh explained his perspective during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers last preseason.
"Like we said last week, the important thing is who you practice against and the mindset of the two teams going in," Harbaugh told reporters on Aug. 22. "These two teams had the right mindset going in, and therefore we got good work in. I was happy with it, and I believe Matt [LaFleur, Packers head coach] was happy with it too."
The Ravens and Bucs aren't the most common preseason opponents, but they do play each other occasionally. Their previous preseason matchup came in 2023, which the Bucs won 26-20 at home.
The two cross-conference foes also played each other in the regular season last year. Baltimore won that Week 7 game 41-31 on the road, and it wasn't as close as the score might suggest. Lamar Jackson posted a near-perfect passer rating as he completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns, while Derrick Henry added 169 yards on the ground.
The NFL will announce its regular-season schedule in May, with the preseason schedule coming shortly thereafter.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!