Ravens Secondary Could Be NFL's Best
The Baltimore Ravens are making an effort to improve their secondary by signing former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Signing Alexander wasn't a need for the Ravens, but rather a luxury that helps give them one of the best secondaries in the NFL.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan believes the Ravens' ceiling has been raised when it comes to the secondary.
"For the most part, OTAs and minicamp center around how offseason additions made a few months ago are faring with their teams and less about further roster building. However, in the case of the Ravens, they made a splash in the secondary by signing former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander," Sullivan wrote.
"While the 28-year-old has battled injuries in recent years that have limited his availability, his arrival in Baltimore does raise the ceiling of a secondary that came on strong down the stretch. If Alexander, who allowed just a 56.7% completion percentage in his seven games played last season, can stay healthy and Baltimore's secondary looks more like the unit that allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the entire NFL from Week 11 to Week 18, this defense could reach new heights in 2025."
The Ravens don't need Alexander to be the team's top cornerback like he was earlier in his career with the Packers. They just need him to find his footing during the regular season so that he can boost the depth when it matters the most in the playoffs.
Alexander has missed 20 games over the past two seasons due to injury, so he hasn't been in a healthy spot since 2022, but if a fresh start with the Ravens can help get him back on the level he needs to be on, things could look great for Baltimore.
Alexander and the Ravens will report to training camp on July 22.
