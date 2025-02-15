NFL Analyst Gives Ravens Fans Massive Hope
With Lamar Jackson under center, the Baltimore Ravens appear to always have a chance to win.
But on top of having Jackson at quarterback, the Ravens still boast a very talented roster outside of the two-time MVP.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks claims that the Ravens have the fourth-largest Super Bowl window in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
"Baltimore's talent ranks among the league's best, but John Harbaugh's squad continues to fall short of the Super Bowl. Still, the Ravens are set up to make another run at the title with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely under contract to anchor the league's most dynamic offensive attack. As a unit that can punish opponents with a ground-and-pound approach or a bombs-away attack, Todd Monken's offense is built to flourish in any kind of game. Though the Ravens must decide what to do with the left side of the line, with Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari a month from free agency, the offense should roll in 2025 with a group of blue-chip returnees intent on climbing to the top of the AFC," Brooks writes.
"On defense, the Ravens should take a leap forward in Zach Orr's second year as coordinator. With Kyle Hamilton entrenched as the designated playmaker and a host of blue-chippers by his side (SEE: Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Nnamdi Madubuike), the Ravens can overwhelm opponents with an assortment of overload blitzes featuring hard-charging defenders whipping blockers at the point of attack.
"Though general manager Eric DeCosta might need to add some young talent to get over the hump, the Ravens' nucleus is good enough to challenge for the title."
Things change so much year-over-year in the NFL, but the reason why the Ravens have so much consistency is due to their head coach John Harbaugh, who has been at his position in the organization since 2008.
For 17 years, the Ravens have been in good hands, and they will continue to be as long as they maintain their culture. They do a good job finding players to fit what they are asking for, and that's what makes them a threat to win the Super Bowl year in and year out.
