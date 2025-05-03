Ravens Sign Former Rams OT
The Baltimore Ravens clearly wanted to add more depth along the offensive line, as they selected three offensive linemen during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, they're adding more depth via the free agent market.
The Ravens announced Saturday that they have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom. Noteboom, 29, had been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2018, when they drafted him in the second round out of TCU.
Noteboom's time in Los Angeles was sadly marred by injuries. The Plano, Texas native appeared in 71 games over seven seasons, only around 60 percent of the Rams' total games over that time. He only appeared in four games in 2024 after suffering an injury in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.
That said, Noteboom started 35 of the games he appeared in, so he offers a lot of experience. In Baltimore, he'll likely fill a swing tackle role, able to fill in when left tackle Ronnie Stanley or right tackle Roger Rosengarten aren't available. Josh Jones, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in March, filled that role last season.
The Ravens kicked off their rookie minicamp on Saturday, but with OTAs around the corner, it shouldn't be long until Noteboom suits up in purple and black.
