Ravens Sign International Defender to Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens are making some moves to the roster that could seem small on the outside, but will actually be impactful for the future of the franchise.
A new player, defensive lineman David Olajiga, was signed to the Ravens' practice squad. Olajiga has undoubtedly taken a long journey to reach the NFL.
The London native is part of the International Player Pathway program. Before making it into the NFL, he played college football at Central Missouri. He was then signed to the Los Angeles Rams after college and joined the practice squad last year as a 17th member of the group.
After getting released by the Rams in May, the New England Patriots signed him as part of the International Player Pathway program. During the preseason, he made four tackles and a quarterback hit before being released from the active roster and re-signed to the practice squad as a 17th member. The Patriots just released him last week.
Ravens have found similar success with the International Player Pathway program
This would not be the first time the Ravens have worked with the International Player Pathway to their advantage. In fact, they have a current player on the roster who has been able to make an impact this year because of that.
Ravens defensive tackle C.J. Okoye is also part of the International Player Pathway, as he is from Nigeria. Baltimore moved Okoye to the active roster last month and has played in the previous three games for the Ravens.
He has racked up eight tackles and one quarterback hit in those three contests. Okoye has mostly played on defense as he has taken 40% of the snaps there while taking just three snaps on special teams.
If this proves anything, Okoye is making the most of his situation and opportunity in the NFL, as he has gotten the attention of his head coach, John Harbaugh. It didn't happen in the great circumstances since it was because of multiple injuries on the Ravens, but he has performed well enough to stay on the active roster.
With how this season has gone for Baltimore, it would be no surprise if Olajiga gets to see time on the field this season. It may not be until later in the year if the Ravens are out of the playoff hunt or there are more players hurt, but he might get his shot to play.
It's a good reminder for players always to stay ready to play, as the opportunity could come at any time. Okoye is living proof of that.
