Ravens Pleased With Development of Young DL

The Baltimore Ravens have been pleasantly surprised with the tremendous strides this international pathway player has made in a short amount of time.

Josh Reed

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) pressured by Baltimore Ravens lineman C.J. Okoye (97) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
No player on the Baltimore Ravens' defense has come further, both from a geographical and development standpoint, in the shortest amount of time than third-year interior defensive lineman C.J Okoye. The massive 6-foot-6 and 370-pounder hails from native Agbogugu, Nigeria, and only recently started playing football through the NFL's International Pathway Program.

While the 23-year-old didn't make the Ravens initial of final 53-man roster, by mixture or necessity due to injuries to established veterans and merit after standing out when called up from the practice squad in Week 4 and 5, he now finds himself as full-time NFL player who sees the field in a healthy rotation and continues to show impressive flashes both as a run defender and pass rusher.

The incredible strides he has made in such a short amount of time have made a very strong impression on the Ravens coaching staff, who believe he is still just scratching the surface of the type of game-wrecker he can become.

"I think C.J. Okoye has come a long way," head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's come a long way. To see him where he is at right now compared to where he was when he got here is just unbelievable. It's night and day. He's really done a great job. I got to give him credit."

Okoye played so well during the preseason that many pundits believed and predicted that he would be a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster. While he has been in the league for the past three years, the Ravens' AFC showdown with the reigning conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of this season marked his regular-season debut. In his three appearances, he has recorded 8 total tackles with 5 solos and a quarterback hit.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle C.J. Okoye looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center on Jun 11, 2025.
The continued day-to-day development of all players, regardless of pedigree, experience, and veteran status, is the responsibility of the position coaches. Harbaugh made sure to give major props to second-year defensive line coach Dennis Johnson for his work with Okoye.

"[He's] done a great job with him," Harbaugh said. "For him to be playing really, good, solid football in there [with] good run defense and getting some pocket push, too, is pretty impressive."

With two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike out for the season with a neck injury and fellow sixth-year veteran Broderick Washington still on short-term injured reserve with an ankle injury, the Ravens feel fortunate to have Okoye available and contributing as a pleasant surprise.

"I think for him coming through for us the way he did has been kind of a real blessing; [it's] not something we really expected to have happen," Harbaugh said.

Josh Reed
