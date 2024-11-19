Ravens Slammed With Brutal Take
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a crushing defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday, falling 18-16 and dropping two losses behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North.
It was hardly the Ravens' first time struggling against Pittsburgh in recent memory.
Over the last nine meetings between the fierce rivals, Baltimore has gone just 1-8, which has sparked further questions about its ability to win big games.
Afterward, Cole Jackson of Russell Street Report ripped the Ravens, essentially validating the "choker" narrative that has befallen Baltimore.
"Hard to feel much after this game," Jackson wrote on X. "Far too often (especially in big games) this team just loses any identity it has established. Numb to it. You're a choker until you prove you don't choke."
Jackson makes a very salient point.
Last year, for example, the Ravens appeared to be the best team in the AFC after going 13-4 during the regular season. But in the AFC Championship Game, Baltimore fell apart against the Kansas City Chiefs and lost 17-10.
Things looked frighteningly similar versus the Steelers.
Lamar Jackson went 16-for-33 with 207 yards, a touchdown and an interception in what was one of his worst performances in recent memory, and Baltimore actually looked like it was playing scared down the stretch.
It's definitely not the end of the world for the Ravens, who are still 7-4 and will almost certainly be making the playoffs. They can right the ship.
But the question is whether or not Baltimore can actually make a Super Bowl run.
The Ravens have looked absolutely dominant for stretches this season, but that has been the case ever since Jackson took the reins under center in 2018. It just hasn't resulted in much playoff success.
Baltimore will face the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday.
