Ravens Deemed Landing Spot for Explosive Defender
The Baltimore Ravens made a couple of moves near the NFL trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cornerback Tre'Davious White in separate deals.
However, the Ravens failed to address one of their biggest needs: edge rusher.
Baltimore lost Jadeveon Clowney during the offseason and failed to replace him, and it also lost linebacker Patrick Queen, who was somewhat of a force in the pass rush.
As a result, the Ravens may very well be in the market for a pass rusher in the offseason, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has labeled South Carolina Gamecocks star Kyle Kennard as as potential addition for the club.
"David Ojabo might never reach the potential he flashed as a former second-round pick. That could lead to the Ravens targeting the position again early in the draft," Ballentine wrote. "Kyle Kennard is coming along as a high-ceiling edge-rusher with a lightning-quick first step and 9.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss already this season."
Actually, Kennard now has 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss following his performance in South Carolina's win over Missouri on Saturday.
Kennard has also totaled 25 tackles and three forced fumbles.
The 22-year-old is a rising star who began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech in 2020, spending four years with the Yellow Jackets before transferring over to South Carolina for 2024.
Prior to joining the Gamecocks, Kennard's best season came last year, when he registered 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception.
In a 2025 draft class that is projected to be full of pass rushers, Kennard is flying under the radar in some circles, but his explosiveness should make him a significant commodity in April.
We'll see if the Ravens are able to nab him in the first round.
