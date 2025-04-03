Ravens Owner Wants to 'Win Now'
The Baltimore Ravens have continued to be one of the NFL's model franchises since Steve Bisciotti took over as majority owner for the late Art Modell in 2004. During that time, the team has won a Super Bowl and been a perennial title contender, especially during the Lamar Jackson era.
However, being capable of and nearly reaching the pinnacle of the sport isn't the same as achieving the ultimate feat. The 2025 season will mark the Ravens' 30th in franchise history. During an interview alongside head coach John Harbaugh at the annual league meetings, Bisciotti shared that he wants to make it one to remember with this current iteration of the team.
"I want to win now," Bisciotti said when asked about what he envisions for the franchise over the next 30 years. "I want to win with these guys."
A dozen years went by between the Ravens claiming the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title in 2000 and its second in 2012. After coming up short again this past season despite being arguably the hottest team in the league down the stretch, they are now going on 13 years since last hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
"I don't like waiting 12 years, yet I'm respectful of the fact that I've got partners [owners] downstairs that still don't have one," Bisciotti said. "Impatience is good for you. I think it's healthy to a degree because you know all of us still feel it."
The Ravens have never been better set up to succeed than they are now with a two-time league MVP-winning quarterback in his prime, as Jackson just turned 28-years-old in January.
The three-time First Team All-Pro signal-caller is already proven to be the best dual-threat of all-time at the position with career and single-season records to prove it, and he is coming off the best season of his career where he was robbed of receiving back-to-back MVP honors.
"We've got a window with Lamar," Bisciotti said. "I know what we can do. I know that we worked to put ourselves in position to win. We all get credit for that. That's all you can do."
Since Jackson has been the full-time starter, the Ravens have fielded historic offenses, top-ranked defenses, finished with the best record in the league and top seed in the AFC twice while also claiming four out of the last seven AFC North division titles.
Breaking through and finally winning a championship feels like a matter of when and not if at this point, but each year they fall short, the painstaking process of starting from ground zero begins anew.
"I hate it that every year, you just have to start back over again," Bisciotti said. " But you know what? This is not for the meek."
The fact that they haven't been able to win a Super Bowl in over a decade and especially with some of the extremely talented teams and incredible seasons they've had in recent years is something that not only motivates everyone in the organization from the owner on down, but is something that Bisciotti admitted that they're all "pissed" about.
Jackson shoulders most of the blame whenever the Ravens don't win it all in a given year when he's healthy for most of the year, and finally getting over that proverbial hump would impact his legacy the most in the court of public opinion.
However, Bisciotti wants to win a title for other franchise cornerstone veteran players and top executives as much as he wants it for his star quarterback.
"I don't look at Lamar singularly," Bisciotti said. "I want it for [left tackle] Ronnie Stanley, I want it for [cornerback] Marlon Humphrey. It just doesn't stop with Lamar. I want it for [general manager] Eric DeCosta."
