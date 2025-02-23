Seven Ravens Crack PFF's Top 101 Players
The Baltimore Ravens have a stacked team on paper, and they've showcased that talent on the field as well. Finishing in first place in the AFC North, one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, was evidence of that fact.
Pro Football Focus agreed with that sentiment, ranking seven Ravens players amongst their top 101 in the league at the end of the season.
Here is that list, going in order from the highest to lowest placement from a numerical standpoint.
No. 95: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver
Flowers comes in at No. 95 on the list after a successful second season in the NFL.
He finished the season with 74 receptions, 1,059 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The 2023 campaign didn't end the way Flowers wanted with some rough patches in the AFC Championship Game, but that did not stop him from being productive in 2024.
Playing in all 17 games with 15 starts, he definitely made his presence know as one of the primary receivers on the Ravens.
#75 Mark Andrews, Tight End
Andrews has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL for the past few years.
The 2024 season started off slow for him, however. He did not record a receiving touchdown until the Oct. 13 game against the Washington Commanders. Through the first two games, which were against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, he had a combined six catches for 65 yards.
The next two games versus the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, he did not get a single target.
After this rough patch, the season picked up for Mark and he was able to contribute more for the Ravens. The 29-year-old's consistency over the years got him in these rankings.
No. 69 Tyler Linderbaum, Center
Linderbaum has started all 49 games he's played in during his three-year NFL career. His total snap count over that stretch is 3,106, which is outstanding for a player with his service time.
Linderbaum had just two holding penalties last year, making him a great offensive linemen. Holding penalties and false starts are the most common penalties committed amongst linemen, so for him to only have 11 penalties throughout his career so far is remarkable.
No. 61 Marlon Humphrey, Cornerback
Humphrey, throughout his eight-year NFL career, has been a constant star in the league. He finished this past year with six interceptions while returning one for a touchdown, marking his first-ever pick-six as a Raven.
Humphrey was a first-team All-Pro as well as a Pro Bowler in 2024 while forcing two fumbles and logging 15 pass deflections. He also had 67 total tackles, five of which went for a loss.
No. 14 Kyle Hamilton, Safety
Hamilton comes in at No. 14. What a coincidence!
Playing and starting in all 17 games this past season, Hamilton had nine pass deflections and one interception. He also forced two fumbles, recovering one of them.
He recorded 107 tackles, with four going for a loss, and six quarterback hits. He has also made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He is having a great career so far.
No. 5 Derrick Henry, Running Back
Henry has been considered one of the top running backs in the NFL for quite some time.
In his first year with the Ravens, he carried the ball 325 times for 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. In total, Henry averaged 113 yards per game.
He is a dominant back who over his nine-year career has constantly produced huge numbers and made his legacy known.
No. 1 Lamar Jackson, Quarterback
Ever since the 2019 NFL season, Lamar Jackson has been QB No. 1 for the Baltimore Ravens.
He led the Ravens to a 12-5 record with a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season. He completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 passing yards while throwing 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Known as a dual-threat quarterback, Jackson rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns as well. He earned a runner-up finish in MVP voting behind Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
