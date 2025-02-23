Raven Country

Seven Ravens Crack PFF's Top 101 Players

Seven Baltimore Ravens ranked inside Pro Football Focus' list of the top 101 players in the NFL.

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during timeout against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens have a stacked team on paper, and they've showcased that talent on the field as well. Finishing in first place in the AFC North, one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, was evidence of that fact.

Pro Football Focus agreed with that sentiment, ranking seven Ravens players amongst their top 101 in the league at the end of the season.

Here is that list, going in order from the highest to lowest placement from a numerical standpoint.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) reacts after his first down catch against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

No. 95: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver

Flowers comes in at No. 95 on the list after a successful second season in the NFL.

He finished the season with 74 receptions, 1,059 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The 2023 campaign didn't end the way Flowers wanted with some rough patches in the AFC Championship Game, but that did not stop him from being productive in 2024.

Playing in all 17 games with 15 starts, he definitely made his presence know as one of the primary receivers on the Ravens.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

#75 Mark Andrews, Tight End

Andrews has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL for the past few years.

The 2024 season started off slow for him, however. He did not record a receiving touchdown until the Oct. 13 game against the Washington Commanders. Through the first two games, which were against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, he had a combined six catches for 65 yards.

The next two games versus the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, he did not get a single target.

After this rough patch, the season picked up for Mark and he was able to contribute more for the Ravens. The 29-year-old's consistency over the years got him in these rankings.

No. 69 Tyler Linderbaum, Center

Linderbaum has started all 49 games he's played in during his three-year NFL career. His total snap count over that stretch is 3,106, which is outstanding for a player with his service time.

Linderbaum had just two holding penalties last year, making him a great offensive linemen. Holding penalties and false starts are the most common penalties committed amongst linemen, so for him to only have 11 penalties throughout his career so far is remarkable.

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) reacts after forcing a fumble during third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

No. 61 Marlon Humphrey, Cornerback

Humphrey, throughout his eight-year NFL career, has been a constant star in the league. He finished this past year with six interceptions while returning one for a touchdown, marking his first-ever pick-six as a Raven.

Humphrey was a first-team All-Pro as well as a Pro Bowler in 2024 while forcing two fumbles and logging 15 pass deflections. He also had 67 total tackles, five of which went for a loss.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) takes to the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

No. 14 Kyle Hamilton, Safety

Hamilton comes in at No. 14. What a coincidence!

Playing and starting in all 17 games this past season, Hamilton had nine pass deflections and one interception. He also forced two fumbles, recovering one of them.

He recorded 107 tackles, with four going for a loss, and six quarterback hits. He has also made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He is having a great career so far.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

No. 5 Derrick Henry, Running Back

Henry has been considered one of the top running backs in the NFL for quite some time.

In his first year with the Ravens, he carried the ball 325 times for 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. In total, Henry averaged 113 yards per game.

He is a dominant back who over his nine-year career has constantly produced huge numbers and made his legacy known.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

Ever since the 2019 NFL season, Lamar Jackson has been QB No. 1 for the Baltimore Ravens.

He led the Ravens to a 12-5 record with a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season. He completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 passing yards while throwing 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Known as a dual-threat quarterback, Jackson rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns as well. He earned a runner-up finish in MVP voting behind Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

