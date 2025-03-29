Ravens Reveal 30th Anniversary Logo
The Baltimore Ravens are celebrating a historical anniversary as they continue to make their way through the 2025 offseason.
On Saturday, which marked the 29th anniversary of the unveiling of the "Ravens" name as an expansion franchise, the team announced that it is launching a 30th anniversary campaign for the 2025 season.
The Ravens team name was voted for and revealed on March 29, 1996. To honor that milestone, the team released a special logo and announced that that "limited-edition merchandise and special upcoming fan engagements" are soon to follow.
Take a look at the logo below:
"Our 30th season isn't just a notable milestone for the organization, but a moment to celebrate an incredible journey we've shared with our fans and community," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement, per the team website. "We're excited to recall upon the passion, success and fond memories that have brought us to this point, while also looking forward to our future with even greater enthusiasm."
The Ravens didn't take long to make history. Just four years after their inaugural season in 1996, the team won Super Bowl XXXV in 2000 over the New York Giants. This was followed up by seven playoff appearances over the next 11 seasons before Baltimore's second Super Bowl win in 2012.
The Ravens' 30th season will feature the annual six home and road matchups against Baltimore's AFC North foes in the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens will also host the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and New York Jets along with additional visits to the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
All game dates will be announced later this offseason.
