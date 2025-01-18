Ravens OC Reacts to 'Unfortunate' Interview Process
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken orchestrated the league's best offense in total yardage during the regular season. As a result, he's become a hot name around the league and has landed a pair of interviews for head coaching vacancies.
The Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed Monken on Thursday, which proceeded his interview with the Chicago Bears on Friday for the same role. Both Jacksonville (Doug Pederson) and Chicago (Matt Eberflus) made head coaching changes.
Despite the interest from other teams, Monken made it clear while speaking with the media Thursday that his focus remains on the AFC Divisional against the Buffalo Bills. He added that the way the interview process is set up is "unfortunate."
"Any of the work that I needed to do for any interviews that were going to come up during the season, I did in the offseason," Monken said, per the team website. "So, all of my focus last week was on the Steelers, and all of my focus this week is on the Bills. ... I love the job I have – I really do, and I have a great job here. The way the system is set up is unfortunate, but it is what it is. But I'm excited to play the Bills – that's where my mind's at."
The Ravens hired Monken in Feb. 2023 after the team parted ways with Greg Roman. He immediately made an impact, as Baltimore secured the AFC's No. 1 seed before falling one game short of the Super Bowl last season.
In the second season under Monken, the Ravens have hardly taken a step back. During the regular season, Baltimore led the NFL in offensive yards per game (424.9) and was first in rushing yards per game (187.6) thanks in large part to the addition of running back Derrick Henry.
The Bills and Ravens will kick off from Orchard Park on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
