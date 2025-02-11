Former Ravens Assistant Misses Out on Saints Job
With the New Orleans Saints officially hiring Kellen Moore on Tuesday, this offseason's head-coaching carousel is officially complete.
As a result, however, a former Baltimore Ravens assistant barely missed out on his first chance to become a head coach.
Anthony Weaver, who left the Ravens this offseason to become the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator, was a finalist for the Saints job, and even earned a second interview with the team recently. However, he and fellow finalists Mike Kafka (New York Giants offensive coordinator) and Darren Rizzi (Saints interim head coach) were told on Jan. 31 that the team wanted to speak with Moore after the Super Bowl, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Saints were not allowed to hire Moore until his previous team, the Philadelphia Eagles, finished their playoff run.
Weaver, 44, was an integral part of John Harbaugh's staff throughout his three years in Baltimore. He got his start as a defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2021, and added assistant head coach to his title in 2023. His final season with the Ravens was easily his best, as they led the league with 60 sacks while Nnamdi Madubuike led all defensive tackles with 13 of them, earning him a massive pay day in the offseason.
Miami's defense improved significantly in its first year under Weaver. The Dolphins ranked fourth in total defense and 10th in scoring defense this season, a major step up from 2023 when they ranked 10th and 22nd in those two categories.
Weaver also interviewed with the Chicago Bears for their head-coaching vacancy this offseason, but they quickly hired Ben Johnson to fill that position. He also interviewed with both the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders last offseason.
Even though he missed out this offseason, Weaver is on his way to becoming an NFL head coach one day. Considering he's still relatively young, he absolutely has a bright future ahead of them.
