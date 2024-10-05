Ravens DT Taking Next Step as Star
Following an offseason that saw the Baltimore Ravens see multiple key contributors on defense depart, the impetus was there for some of their young players to step up this year.
Enter defensive tackle Travis Jones.
The third-year defensive tackle has impressed through four games and was disruptive all game for the Ravens in their 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Jones credited his increased impact to the experience he's gained through his first two seasons and being able to line up next to all-pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.
"[I'm] going into my third year, seeing things, plays develop a little slower for me, and [I'm] going out there playing next to [Nnamdi] Madubuike," Jones told reporters on Wednesday. "You know he's getting most of the attention, so when I get my chance to have my one-on-ones, I have to win those."
Along with how disruptive Jones was against Buffalo, he laid a huge hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen after he was stripped by Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
"I wish I could have hit him a little harder," Jones said.
Jones has started all four games and has tallied 13 tackles, including one for a loss. He also has two pressures and two hurries. The former third-round pick has also seen a significant uptick in his playing time, playing over 60 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the Ravens' four games this season.
Pro Football Focus has graded Jones as a 74.1, the highest mark of his career.
For Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, he believes Jones' maturity and the increased opportunities have paved the way for him to enjoy a strong start to the season.
"It might be the fact that he's a little more mature in terms of his physical body and technique wise, but it might be just the fact that he's getting more reps, and he's having a chance to showcase his skills even that much more," Harbaugh said. "He's becoming a dominant defensive tackle"
The Ravens (2-2) and Jones will look to keep the momentum going when they face the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
