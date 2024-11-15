Ravens CB Impressing Early After Trade
Even though he hasn't stepped on the field yet for the Baltimore Ravens, cornerback Tre'Davious White is already impressing his coaches.
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr praised how quickly White has picked on the new defense after the Ravens acquired him on Nov. 5 from the Los Angeles Rams. Orr also expressed confidence that White is more than ready if he's called into action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"He's done a good job," Orr said. Honestly, I've been surprised how fast he's picked up the playbook and the language and the terminology. He's been an All-Pro player. He's been a savvy player [and] a smart player. We've known that about him for a long time, but I was really impressed with him. He came in Monday and got in with our DB coaches and grinded out the playbook and he's come here [and had] a good day [of] practice. I think every day of practice he's got better and better. Today was really good, so we'll see [on] Sunday. I have full confidence in him if he has to go out there and go out there and play good ball for us. "
The Ravens swapped seventh-round picks with the Rams in their trade for White. White only appeared in four games for Los Angeles and was credited with allowed 12 catches, including four touchdowns by Pro Football Reference. He also has two passes defended this season.
The veteran defensive back hasn't played since Sept. 29 and was inactive for the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7.
Prior to signing a one-year deal with the Rams last offseason, White was a key cog on the Buffalo Bills' defense. Across his seven seasons in Buffalo, White was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 after he had six interceptions and 17 passes defended and he made second-team All-Pro in 2020. White made the Pro Bowl twice, but injuries ultimately derailed his tenure. A torn ACL and Achilles have limited him to just 21 games in the last three seasons.
With the Ravens ranking dead last in passing yards allowed per game, they need something to change in the secondary if they're going to improve. If White can turn back the clock and play to level he once did for Buffalo, it'd go a long way toward turning things around for Baltimore's defense.
White could make his debut for the Ravens (7-3) when they face the Steelers (7-2) in a pivotal divisional clash on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
