Ravens Turned Down Trade Offer From Super Bowl Champions
Sometimes, trades that don't happen at the NFL Draft are more interesting than the ones that do. This year, it seems like the Baltimore Ravens may have been part of one of those ill-fated trades.
On Saturday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles released a behind-the-scenes look at their war room during last week's draft. Early on in that video, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman can be seen on the phone with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, inquiring about the idea of trading down from No. 27 overall.
"Hey, buddy. Any interest in moving back?" Roseman asked DeCosta over the phone. "Do you want stuff this year or would you look at next year?"
Of course, the Ravens ended up staying at No. 27 and selecting Georgia safety Malaki Starks. Based on DeCosta's comments after the first round, it sounds like it was a pretty easy decision for them to make.
"We had some opportunities to trade back," DeCosta told reporters. "In the end, you have to look at the excitement of actually getting some additional picks, which we do love, versus what kind of player are you going to get, potentially. And for me, maybe I'm getting older and just a little bit more conservative than I used to be, but I think looking at the quality of player that we had with Starks versus what we might have to get, it just didn't make enough sense for me.
"This was a guy that really checked every single box for us in a lot of different ways. There were some other players that we coveted as well, but in the end, he was by far the best guy available for us when we made the pick."
Roseman called several other general managers in an attempt to move up, and he finally found a willing trade partner. The Eagles traded up one spot with the Kansas City Chiefs, the very same team they beat in Super Bowl LIX months earlier, to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who Roseman described as a "real easy pick." Who knows if he was the player they had in mind when they wanted to trade up with the Ravens, but it seems all parties walked away happy.
Based on Roseman's track record of fleecing other teams in draft-day trades, DeCosta hanging up the phone might've been the Ravens' best move.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!