Watch: Ravens Speedster Finds End Zone on Long Touchdown
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been a key piece on special teams over his first three NFL seasons, but heading into Year 4, he wants to get involved much more on offense as well.
So far, Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, has caught just seven career passes for 67 yards. The Ravens would like to see more from the fourth-year pro, and if Saturday's performance against the Green Bay Packers is anything to go by, they will.
In the second quarter, Wallace hauled in a pass over the middle from Josh Johnson and took it 48 yards to the house, reaching for the pylon to finish off the play. Here's a look at his impressive catch and run.
Wallace has been having a nice preseason so far with three receptions for 57 yards in the prior two games, and now he has arguably the best receiving highlight of his career. Hopefully, that's a sign of what's to come.
Despite his minimal role in the offense in prior seasons, he's still a name some Ravens fans are familiar with. His most notable play came last season, when he took a punt return 76 yards to the house to give the Ravens a 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10.
Wallace was likely already a lock to make the 53-man roster, but he essentially erased all doubt with this touchdown.
