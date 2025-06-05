Ravens Center Rated as a Premier Blocker
The Baltimore Ravens are almost drowning in riches. They've spent all offseason playing the difficult game of trying to please everyone who's up for contractual extensions, an imposing challenge when they can't seem to stop drafting young stars.
Rashod Bateman earned his additional deal in blossoming into one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite wideouts, as did Derrick Henry for his ground game. But other contributors to Baltimore's blistering scoring attack like Jackson himself, tight end Isaiah Likely and chief Jackson protector Tyler Linderbaum, still await those calls.
Linderbaum, the team's ascending safety, isn't just one of the most important players on the team as the man directly blocking the closest pass-rushing threats. He's also considered among the very best in the league at the premier position, with PFF ranking him as the second-best in the NFL at what he does.
PFF's Mason Cameron acknowledges that top-ranked Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is in a "tier of his own," but Linderbaum's rapid rise towards the top of the league at his position is nearly as impressive.
He only has three seasons under his belt in the pros, but has already stacked up multiple Pro Bowl selections, and didn't allow a sack in his last campaign with the team. He's credited by Cameron as "particularly adept as a zone blocker, where he has earned a 91.7 PFF run-blocking grade on zone concepts across his career, placing him in the 91st percentile at the position."
One of the early favorites for the brand-new Protector of the Year award is also due for a hefty payday whenever the Ravens are ready to hand out their extension offer to the young center, who looks to continue adding to his value with another season of helping a contending offense flow and making an MVP candidate in Jackson's life that much easier in the pocket.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!