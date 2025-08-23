Ravens Coach Praises Rookie LB's Maturity
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan has only been in the NFL a few months, but he's already looking like a veteran on the field.
Buchanan, a fourth-round rookie out of Cal, has showed impressive dexterity by playing both "Mike" and "Will" linebacker throughout training camp. Not every linebacker has that ability, and inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci knows how special it is for a rookie to be able to play both.
"I think [Buchanan]'s very mature as a rookie," Santucci told reporters Thursday. "Obviously, I've never had a rookie class, but to me he's mature, meaning he understands the game, he understands the expectations, he takes the playbook, [and] he learns it. He's learning both positions right now, which is not an easy thing to do. And he takes coaching well, so he can do the same things."
Buchanan played "Will," or weakside linebacker, over his four years at UC Davis before switching to "Mike" for his lone season at Cal. However, playing both at the same time is a totally different experience.
"I do have experience playing both, but [I have] never played both at the same time. Having to learn both really forces you to understand the defense on a deeper level and just know what piece of the puzzle you are in many different scenarios. It's been a process that I've really enjoyed, just getting to understand the defense on a deeper level. Getting to play both puts you in different spots and more opportunities to make plays."
The Palo Alto, Calif., native only played briefly in the preseason opener, but stood out with four tackles and a quarterback hit in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He also played well in coverage, forcing a key incompletion.
While Trenton Simpson has the inside track to start at linebacker next to All-Pro Roquan Smith this season, Buchanan has shown plenty of potential for the future. He's already come a long way from where he started, and he hopes to keep growing.
"[I was] kind of getting my feet wet [in] that first preseason game and then getting to feel comfortable [in the second game]. The whole defense [and] the whole team was able to play really well that second preseason game. So yes, just continuing to build every single day."
