Ravens Unexpected Hero Steps Up vs. Bengals
On paper, the Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best tight end room in the NFL thanks to the presence of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
However, it was an unexpected face at that position stepped up in a big way during Week 5's 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravens third-string tight Charlie Kolar had the best game of his three-year career against the Bengals, finishing with three catches for a career-high 64 yards and a touchdown. He also had one carry for two yards. This was highlighted by a 55-yard catch he had midway through the third quarter that set the Ravens up near the goal line. Lamar Jackson then found Likely for a score a few plays later to cut Cincinnati's lead to 24-21.
Though Andrews and Likely have struggled with consistency early this season, Kolar said that their presence allows him to get open in the secondary.
"They got so focused on Mark and Zay (Likely) that they forgot about the fat white guy running down the seam," Kolar said after the game.
Headed into Week 5, Kolar had just two catches for 34 yards, most of which came on a 30-yard grab he had in Week 3's 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Though Kolar has been quiet as a receiver this season, the Ravens likely don't squeak by the Bengals without his contributions. He received praise from head coach John Harbaugh on Monday during his post-Week 5 media availability.
"Charlie is making big strides," Harbaugh said. " ... I'm really excited for us."
Headed into the season, Kolar had just 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown during his first two years in the NFL. He could now be due for an increased role as the 2024 campaign continues.
Baltimore will host the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
