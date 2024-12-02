Ravens Urged to Bring in Another Kicker
The Baltimore Ravens have had a kicking problem this season.
Justin Tucker has been one of the best kickers in the entire NFL throughout the majority of his career. Unfortunately, he has been struggling in a big way this season.
In yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Tucker ended up going 2-for-4 on field goal attempts. He also missed an extra point. The game was decided by five points and Tucker missed on adding seven points to the board.
So far this season, Tucker is just 19-for-27 on field goal attempts and 42-for-44 on extra points. Those numbers simply are not getting the job done.
Bleacher Report is now urging the Ravens to consider bringing in another kicker to compete with Tucker.
"The Ravens have a Justin Tucker problem. It's hard to believe that Tucker, who has been the best kicker in the league for a while now, is struggling this much. Still, the Ravens really can't afford to continue to lose games because Tucker misses crucial field goal attempts. Releasing Tucker shouldn't be on the table. He's too good when he's at his best to release and this very well could be a slump. However, the Ravens need to go to the free-agent pool and bring someone in to compete for the job."
Bringing in a player to push the veteran kicker would be a wise decision. At the very least, if Tucker continues to struggle, they can give him a game off ahead of the playoffs.
However, the point that they make about not releasing Tucker is also valid. His leg is one of the best that the NFL has ever seen. He has made many clutch kicks to lead Baltimore to wins.
At 35 years old, things seem to be crashing down around Tucker right now. But, he is just a big kick or two away from getting back on track.
Hopefully, he'll be able to figure his issues out in the very near future. He will have another opportunity to do so through the bye week. After that, the Ravens are set to take on the New York Giants on the road.
