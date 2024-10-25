Ravens Dubbed Top Fit for Underrated WR
It's no secret that the Baltimore Ravens need some help at the wide receiver position, which was why they were in on Davante Adams and have been rumored to be interested in other pass-catchers.
But there is one overlooked wide out that could be a great addition for the Ravens: Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today has tabbed Baltimore as the best fit for Kirk if he gets moved before the NFL trade deadline.
"The Ravens have gotten strong performances out of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman to start the 2024 season but could stand to add another receiving threat to Lamar Jackson's arsenal," Camenker wrote. " ... Add in that Kirk is an upgrade over the team's current No. 3 receiver, Nelson Agholor, and won't turn 28 until November and this looks like a good fit if the Jaguars move him."
We mentioned earlier in the month that the Ravens should pursue a trade for Kirk, so people seem to be in general agreement that Kirk would be a terrific get for Baltimore.
Kirk has logged 25 catches for 320 yards and a touchdown through seven games this season.
The 27-year-old may not be a No. 1 receiver, but he does have a 1,000-yard campaign on his resume, as he racked up 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 receptions during his inaugural season in Jacksonville two years ago.
Kirk seemed primed for another 1,000-yard season in 2023, but injuries limited him to just 12 games, and he finished with 787 yards.
The Texas A&M product entered the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018 and spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals before signing with the Jags.
Baltimore ranks a cool fifth in the NFL in passing offense, but there is no doubt that the Ravens can afford to add another weapon inti their midst.
