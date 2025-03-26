Ravens Urged to Trade for Seahawks Rising Pass Rusher
Most seem to believe that the NFL Draft would be the best place the Baltimore Ravens could add a pass rusher, if they are truly in the market for one, but there are other options.
Sure, there are still a few free agents available, including some very good players who know the Ravens' system well. However, there's also the trade market to consider, and if the right player is available, that may end up being an even better option.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested that the Ravens should pursue a trade Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe, a former second-round pick who has 18 sacks in his first three NFL seasons.
"Baltimore largely focused on its offensive cast in the early offseason, re-signing Ronnie Stanley, Ben Cleveland and Patrick Ricard and adding DeAndre Hopkins," Knox wrote. "At some point, it should address a defense that ranked 31st in passing yards allowed. Adding a young pass-rusher to the equation would be wise. Kyle Van Noy led Baltimore in sacks last season but is 34 and will be a free agent in 2026. With $6.3 million in cap space, the Ravens should probably consider edge-rushers on rookie deals."
"Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Boye Mafe would be a very logical target for the Ravens. He's entering a contract year, is only 26 years old and is coming off of a six-sack season."
The Minnesota product is set to play next season on the final year of his rookie contract, which carries a cap hit of around $2.7 million. With the Seahawks adding DeMarcus Lawrence to an edge rotation that already features Leonard Williams and Derick Hall, there may not be much room for Mafe to shine.
In Baltimore, though, that'd be a different story. The Ravens' top two edge rushers are Kyle Van Noy, who turns 35 on Wednesday, and Odafe Oweh, whose future may be uncertain beyond this season. Even if he was a third option, Mafe would have plenty of chances to impress.
Additionally, he played last season under former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and while Zach Orr's system is slightly different, there's enough overlap that he should feel comfortable making the jump.
"Schematically, Mafe should immediately mesh with what Baltimore does defensively," Knox wrote. "He logged eight tackles for loss and 21 quarterback pressures last season while playing under former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald."
Even though the Ravens don't tend to make big offseason trades, this could be one to consider.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!