Watch: Ravens Come Inch Away From Beating Chiefs
Football is a beautiful game, and also a tragic one. Unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens found themselves on the wrong side of the game on Thursday night.
The Ravens found themselves down by seven against the Kansas City Chiefs inside the two-minute warning, with 87 yards between them and the tying score. Miraculously, they marched their way down to the Kansas City 10-yard line with less than 20 seconds to go, and had a golden opportunity to tie the game and force overtime.
Then, agonizing heartbreak. Lamar Jackson managed to evade the pressure and find tight end Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone, seemingly putting the Ravens just an extra point away from tying things up. Only problem, Likely's toe was just barely out of bounds, so the pass was ruled incomplete. Game over, Chiefs win 27-20.
The entire final sequence was one to behold. After a methodic start to the drive, Jackson found wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a 38-yard gain down to the Chiefs' 10. Then, Jackson threw one up for Likely in the back corner of the end zone, which not only resulted in an incompletion, but also Likely falling awkwardly and walking off in pain. Jackson then missed a wide-open Zay Flowers in the end zone, setting up the insane final play with Likely.
The heartbreak will stick with Likely, and the Ravens as a whole, for a while to come, but it shouldn't take away from his fantastic performance. The third-year tight end was Jackson's go-to target, finishing with nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was a thing of beauty, too, as he eluded defenders up and down the field for a 49-yard score.
Sadly, that fantastic performance wasn't enough to will the Ravens to a win.
Baltimore falls to 0-1 on the new season, and with a tough early schedule, that loss could loom large. Meanwhile, Kansas City starts its title defense off on the right foot. If these two teams end up battling for seeding, and especially if they meet again in the playoffs, there's no doubt that this one play will loom large.
