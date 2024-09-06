Isaiah Likely Makes Massive Play for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens aren't going quietly into the night.
Entering the fourth quarter trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 and not generating much offense since the earlier drive, the Ravens were staring down the barrel of an 0-1 start. That is, until Isaiah Likely gave the team a much-needed spark.
The third-year tight end Hauled in a pass from Lamar Jackson, who rolled out to his right to escape the pressure, and eluded defenders to score a 49-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to just three.
Have a look at the highlight-reel play:
Likely, a 2022 fourth-round pick from Coastal Carolina, stepped up in a big way late last season. An injury to star tight end Mark Andrews thrust Likely into the starting role, and he took full advantage with six touchdowns in a six-game span. Thanks to him, the Ravens offense barely missed a beat.
In his eyes, though, that's just the start of his coming out party.
"I'd say [it helped] carrying over the confidence," Likely told reporters on Aug. 22. "Obviously, you want to hold onto everything that you did [well], and obviously benefit from the cons that you have, but this is a new year. We're onto bigger goals, because obviously everything didn't pan out the way we wanted to, so obviously, [I'm] keeping in mind that obviously what I did last year wasn't enough. So, [I'm] keeping that in [mind] and understand that this is another year to get it done."
Heading into this season, many expected the Ravens to utilize more two-tight end sets with possibly the best duo in football, and they have throughout the night. However, it's actually been Likely leading the way over the former All-Pro Andrews. Likely has five receptions for a team-high 87 yards and a touchdown, while Andrews has just one catch for 11 yards.
So far, so good on the breakout prediction.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, the Chiefs answered back quickly with another touchdown, making it 27-17 early in the fourth quarter. Baltimore's not out of it yet, but time is not on its side.
