Ravens Work Out Former Eagles RB
The Baltimore Ravens clearly aren't satisfied with their running back depth as the regular season approaches.
Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens recently hosted former Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott for a workout. He spent last offseason with the Los Angeles Rams but was released prior to the 2024 campaign before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
The Ravens also hosted former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, who the team ended up signing. This likely closed the door on Scott's chances to sign with Baltimore, but injuries could always end up leading the Ravens to give him a call at some point down the line.
Scott, 30, was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. A Baton Rouge native, Scott was set to stay home after playing his college ball at Louisiana Tech, but he never appeared in a game for the Saints.
Scott ended up signing to the Eagles active roster near the end of his rookie year, playing in two games with the team during the 2018 season. Philadelphia waived him prior to 2019 but Scott eventually rejoined the 53-man roster, sparking what turned into a productive career as a role player with the Eagles.
During that 2019 season, Scott played in 11 games (two starts) while posting 61 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns along with 24 catches for 204 yards.
His production slightly increased over the next two seasons. Despite scoring just two total touchdowns in 2020, Scott finished with 80 carries for 374 yards while appearing in all 16 games (four starts).
Scott used this as a springboard to have a career season in 2021 when he tallied career-high marks in carries (87) and rushing touchdowns (seven) while rushing for 373 yards, one yard short of tying the mark he set the previous year.
Scott then helped the Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII agains the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season. Philadelphia lost 38-35, as Scott had just three carries for eight yards and one catch for nine yards on the biggest stage of his career.
Still unsigned, Scott will likely be keeping his ringer on in case a team comes calling during the regular season.
