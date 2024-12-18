Ravens RB Added to Injury Report
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill did not participate in Wednesday's practice for personal reasons, the team's injury report revealed. Hill was not listed on Tuesday's injury report.
Hill, the Ravens' No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry, is enjoying the best season of his six-year career. The Oklahoma State product has rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown, but is truly excelling as a receiver with 42 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns. He had five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, and his 59-yard kickoff return to start the game was the Ravens' longest of the season.
Three other players did not particpate on Wednesday, including wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the latter of whom has been excused from team activities this week.
Additionally, four starters were limited participants on Wednesday, including wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Daniel Faalele (knee), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and safety Ar'Darius Washington (ankle). Bateman and Oweh are new additions to the injury report, and would be big losses if they can't play.
Full participants listed on the injury report include outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), safety Sanoussi Kane (hamstring) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle), all rookies with the latter attempting to come back from injured reserve.
The Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday in a huge AFC North showdown, with kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium set for 4:30 p.m. ET.
